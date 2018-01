Police have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of being involved in the supply of heroin this afternoon (Monday).

Officers arrested the pair after they stopped a vehicle in The Avenue at 1.20pm, according to a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

The spokesperson said, “Police arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

“The 36-year-old man and 31-year-old woman are currently in custody awaiting questioning.”