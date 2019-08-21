Twenty-nine shotguns surrendered to Sussex Police

Twenty-nine shotguns were handed in to Sussex Police at a recent national firearms surrender.

The operation allowed people with illegal firearms and ammunition to dispose of them safely with the aim to prevent the weapons being circulated and falling into the hands of criminals.

SUS-190821-160519001

The campaign - organised by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service - ran from July 20 to August 4 and saw a total of 112 firearms and 49 cases of ammunition handed into Sussex police stations.

Detective chief inspector Vanessa Britton said, “We recognise these weapons could be lethal if in the wrong hands. By giving people the opportunity to safely dispose of these items, we are ultimately making Sussex safer.”

The list of guns recovered by Sussex Police were: 29 shotguns; 33 air pistols; 16 air rifles; five BB guns; nine blank firing guns; two deactivated guns; five imitation guns; one stun gun; four pistols; four revolvers; four rifles.

DCI Britton said, “I’d like to thank everyone who came forward as part of this campaign and surrendered any unwanted or illegal firearms they had. In our view, every weapon surrendered is another weapon off our streets which could potentially cause harm.”

Watch guns being destroyed by Eastbourne police as part of firearms surrender campaign

For more information on how to dispose of an illegal firearm visit: www.news.sussex.police.uk/news/hand-in-your-illegal-or-unwanted-guns-during-national-firearms-surrender-374637