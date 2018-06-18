TV star to support open garden

TV presenter Alex Polizzi will be supporting Friends of Eastbourne Hospital’s open garden next week.

The renowned hotelier, best known for starring in The Hotel Inspector, will support the group’s project at Friston Place next Wednesday (June 27).

The garden will be open from 10.30am until 4pm, with tea, coffee, cake and Ploughman’s lunches available.

Visitors can also browse amongst a variety of stalls, including the very popular cake and plant stalls.

The large country garden is set in a wooded valley set in the Downs, with an unusual chicken garden, walled rose garden, long border and wild flower meadow.

Follow the open gardens signs from the A259 at Friston. There is plenty of off-road parking.

But this is not the first time The Hotel Inspector has visited the area.

Back in 2012 Alex and her team filmed for eight days in Eastbourne for the show, which transforms failing establishments.