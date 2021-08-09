Tumble dryer fire breaks out in Hailsham home

Fire crews from Eastbourne and Hailsham were called into action following reports of the fire in Paul Close at 6.51pm, according to the fire service

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “Crews from Eastbourne and Hailsham attended.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire in the porch area of the property.

Fire engine in Paul Close, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup. SUS-210908-113514001

“The fire was deemed accidental and was caused by a faulty tumble dryer.”