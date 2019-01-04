Tributes to ‘kind-hearted’ father who died after pylon fall

Family have paid moving tributes to a ‘kind-hearted’ and ‘caring’ father who tragically died after falling from a pylon.

Nigel Guy was found just 30 metres from his home in Aberdale Road, Polegate, on the morning of July 27.

A floral tribute left for Nigel said, 'Thank you for the laughs, you truly were one in a million and I'll never forget you'

The 58-year-old, who lived alone, left behind three sons.

An inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall heard he took his own life after climbing up the electrical pylon.

Speaking afterwards, his sisters Denise Guy-Davis and Mary Guy said, “He was such a kind hearted and caring person. He always helped people, and always put everyone else first.

“Even that day he’d put a shelf up and was helping a man with his car.

“He was always working and looking after people. He was such a lovely man.”

Denise also thanked the coroner’s team for their ‘empathy and sensitivity’ saying, “They have made what’s the most devastating and difficult process much more palatable.”

The inquest on Thursday (January 3) heard Mr Guy, who worked as a pest controller, suffered from depression but had never been formally diagnosed.

Detective Sergeant Ross Bartlett said there was no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Coroner for East Sussex Alan Craze said, “I have to come to my conclusion, very sadly he took his own life.

“I don’t believe there’s any other conceivable reason why anyone would climb up a pylon. I understand it’s distressing.”

“It’s a natural human emotion to say ‘could I have done more?’

“The answer is no. If you could not have predicted what was going to happen, how could you have done more?

“There’s nothing more that anybody else could have done. So don’t feel that.

“Something like this is something you will never forget, it’s devastating.”

He expressed his condolences to the family.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.