Tributes paid to workman who died in Eastbourne accident

A man who died after being struck by a heavy object – which had fallen from a crane on a building site in Eastbourne last week – has been named.

Police have formally identified the man as Jack Phillips, 24, from Romford in Essex.

He died while working at South Cliff Tower in Bolsover Road.

His family, who have paid tribute to him, said, “Our beloved son Jack was tragically taken from us in a work accident.

“He lived for his football and loved having a laugh and joke with all his friends and was always smiling.

“Jack would always be there to help and was the kindest most loving son. He will be forever missed by us and his two sisters and his girlfriend.”

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and an inquest into his death is due to be opened and adjourned in Hastings on Tuesday (August 13).