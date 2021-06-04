Tributes paid to ‘warm, loving, caring’ Robertsbridge man who died in Eastbourne

Malcolm Wright passed away in the DGH on February 5 this year after falling at his home in Mountfield Lane, an inquest heard.

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (June 3), heard Mr Wright, a retired timber merchant and property developer, tripped in his kitchen on the morning of February 5.

Emma Leach, Mr Wright’s wife, said, “He had a warn, loving, caring personality and was generous with his time and knowledge.

“He was protective of our family unit and our home life was very happy.”

Mrs Leach said Mr Wright stepped backwards and started to lose his footing, he then tripped on his shoes and fell backwards, hitting his head on the cupboard.

She said she managed to get him to the living room sofa and an ambulance was called before he ‘slipped into unconsciousness’.

Mr Wright was taken to the DGH that morning, but Dr Henry Alexander said he ‘quickly deteriorated’.

Dr Alexander told the inquest a CT scan showed a large subdural haematoma – a bleed on the brain associated with a traumatic brain injury.

Unfortunately, hospital staff decided Mr Wright was ‘too poorly for surgery’ and he passed away later that day.

Mrs Leach said she told doctors he’d been suffering with headaches in the week leading up the fall, and this teamed with the size of the haematoma means the bleed could have started prior to the fall.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said, “It was the fall and banging his head that caused his death, there was nothing that could have been done.”