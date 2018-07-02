Tributes paid to rugby stalwart Speedy Reidy

Eastbourne Rugby Club said farewell to one of its much-loved stalwarts Alan Reid who died recently at the age of 74.

Born in Scotland to a farming family, Alan moved to the Midlands as a boy and played many sports and excelled at judo and rugby, playing for the famous Rugby RFC.

He moved south to Eastbourne and settled in Pevensey Bay where he also took an active part in the life of the sailing club. He worked in roofing and building and together with his wife Rosanne had three children, Tom, Mia and Dominique.

Alan played many games for Eastbourne RFC where he acquired a fearsome reputation as an uncompromising second-row forward. He played until his late 40s turning out for the Eastbourne Veterans on many occasions in Sussex and on tours abroad.

Later in life he took up writing and became an accomplished author of short stories.

Eastbourne Rugby’s John Feakins said, “Alan was a jovial giant; a friend to many and much respected by all. There was a huge turn-out at his funeral followed by a wake at the Eastbourne Rugby Club. Many people paid fulsome tribute to ‘Speedy’, as he was affectionately known.

“We will all greatly miss his generosity, his kindness and his ready smile.”