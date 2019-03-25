Tributes paid to much loved mum and friend

Warm tributes have been paid to an Eastbourne mother who passed away last week.

Lynette Bonell worked in the Eastbourne Herald and Gazette’s advertisement department and reception for 16 years before leaving to work at Bede’s School.

She has been described as a much loved mum, friend and colleague who lived life to the full and tried to pack as much as she could in to every moment.

She died at Belle Tout last Tuesday.

Lynette, who turned 50 last year and has a daughter, was born and bred in Eastbourne and attended Willingdon School and Beresford House. She joined the Herald and Gazette, then run by Beckett Newspapers, in 1989 and was the driving force behind the launch of the Property News. Later in her career she worked alongside Angie Maynard in reception at the paper’s office in Lismore Road.

Lynette left in 2005 and worked as the headmaster’s personal assistant at St Bede’s. She later went on to work in the school’s admissions department welcoming hundreds of children to the school over 14 years.

Prep school headmaster Giles Entwisle said, “It was a true privilege to work with Lynette.

“She had amazing warmth and humanity and the care she showed to everyone around her, particularly the children she welcomed during her years working for the school, was exceptional.

“All the staff at Bede’s are devastated by the loss of their dear colleague and friend. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with Lynette’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Lynette’s partner Darren Peirce said Lynette loved walking and socialising .

He said, “She had a lovely sense of humour and loved to socialise. She wanted to do it all, she packed stuff into every minute.”

Her funeral is at the Crematorium on Friday March 29 at 4pm.