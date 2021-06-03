Tributes paid to former Hailsham town councillor

Craig Tasane died at the end of May this year, Hailsham Town Council confirmed.

According to a statement from the council, Mr Tasane was ‘a well-respected and active member of the local community’.

Mr Tasane was elected on to the council in May 2015, serving until he resigned a few months ago due to ill health.

Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-210106-092349001

Representing Hailsham North Ward, Mr Tasane served on various committees, including the council’s Assets Management and Planning & Development committees.

Councillor and town mayor Paul Holbrook offered his condolences on behalf of the council.

He said, “Craig was a popular and well-respected town councillor, having served the community well and caring passionately about Hailsham and its residents. We are all greatly upset by the news that our friend has passed away.

“I know I speak for all my colleagues at the town council, as well as the wider community, when I say that Craig will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.”

From left to right: Cllr Karen Nicholls, Cllr Craig Tasane, Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, Cllr Anne-Marie Ricketts SUS-210106-092359001

Deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager Mickey Caira said, “I can only add to the many wonderful messages which have already circulated about Craig – this is such a huge loss for everyone who knew him.

“As a town councillor for over five years, he worked tirelessly on behalf of the community that he was proud to represent and contributed significantly to the various council committees on which he served during his term in office.”