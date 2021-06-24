Tributes paid to ‘a truly wonderful’ former Polegate councillor and charity volunteer

Bernie Goodwin, 84, passed away earlier this month.

Mr Goodwin was a town councillor in Polegate from May 2015 until May 2019 when he stepped down due to health reasons.

A statement from the council said, “Bernie was a valued councillor who represented Polegate as a town councillor for many years.

Bernie Goodwin. Photo from Polegate RBL. SUS-210624-092008001

“He was well-known in the town and always had time for a chat with residents. He was a lovely man and incredibly popular throughout the town. Our sincere condolences go to his family.”

Councillor Wendy Alexander said, “Bernie was a mine of local knowledge going back a long way which he imparted happily to his fellow council members. He served his community for many years and was a passionate Brexiteer.

“He will be remembered by many people for his dedication and hard work on behalf of the council and the public. A job well done Bernie.”

Mr Goodwin was also involved in the Royal British Legion (RBL) for many years where he set up a fishing club.

According to the Spencer Kenward, vice chairman of Polegate RBL, Mr Goodwin was a ‘major part’ of the Poppy Appeal, collecting ‘rain or shine’.

Mr Kenward said, “I would think over the years he may have collected somewhere in the region of £40,000 in the 10+ years he would collect for us. But to put an accurate figure on it would be impossible.

“I was a poppy appeal organiser for three years and found Bernie a truly wonderful kind individual and I know he will be sorely missed by many.”

A Facebook post from the Polegate RBL group said, “Bernie was a well known figure around Polegate and Willingdon, having been the local UKIP candidate, and was always involved in collecting for the poppy appeal.