Tributes paid to ‘a truly wonderful’ former Polegate councillor and charity volunteer
Tributes have been paid to a well-known man from Polegate who volunteered for the Royal British Legion and served as a town councillor.
Bernie Goodwin, 84, passed away earlier this month.
Mr Goodwin was a town councillor in Polegate from May 2015 until May 2019 when he stepped down due to health reasons.
A statement from the council said, “Bernie was a valued councillor who represented Polegate as a town councillor for many years.
“He was well-known in the town and always had time for a chat with residents. He was a lovely man and incredibly popular throughout the town. Our sincere condolences go to his family.”
Councillor Wendy Alexander said, “Bernie was a mine of local knowledge going back a long way which he imparted happily to his fellow council members. He served his community for many years and was a passionate Brexiteer.
“He will be remembered by many people for his dedication and hard work on behalf of the council and the public. A job well done Bernie.”
Mr Goodwin was also involved in the Royal British Legion (RBL) for many years where he set up a fishing club.
According to the Spencer Kenward, vice chairman of Polegate RBL, Mr Goodwin was a ‘major part’ of the Poppy Appeal, collecting ‘rain or shine’.
Mr Kenward said, “I would think over the years he may have collected somewhere in the region of £40,000 in the 10+ years he would collect for us. But to put an accurate figure on it would be impossible.
“I was a poppy appeal organiser for three years and found Bernie a truly wonderful kind individual and I know he will be sorely missed by many.”
A Facebook post from the Polegate RBL group said, “Bernie was a well known figure around Polegate and Willingdon, having been the local UKIP candidate, and was always involved in collecting for the poppy appeal.
“You may remember he sat at Tesco Express every during poppy week. I’m sure you will join me in passing on your condolences to the family. Rest in peace Bernie and thank you for your contributions to the Royal British Legion.”