Tributes paid after former Eastbourne mayor passes away

Warm tributes have been paid following the death of former Eastbourne mayor and councillor Ron Parsons.

Mr Parsons died yesterday morning (Monday) at the age of 91.

Eastbourne council, where Mr Parsons represented Ocklynge ward for 12 years, said officers were sad to hear of his death.

A spokesperson said, “The council would like to extend its sincere condolences to the friends and family of former councillor, Ron Parsons.

“Ron was elected to the Ocklynge Ward in December 1990 and served for 12 years until May 2002.

“He sat on numerous committees during this time as a councillor and these included planning, resources, community services, environment, health and public protection, tourism and economic development and policy and resources.

“Ron was also the mayor of Eastbourne from 1994 to 1996. He became an honorary alderman of the Borough of Eastbourne in January 2006.”

Born in Eastbourne in September 1926, Mr Parsons was the eldest of five children.

He attended St Mary’s infant and junior schools and then Eastbourne grammar school.

He left school at 14 and worked for Eastbourne Artisans until he joined the Army at the age of 16.

Mr Parsons was demobbed in 1948 and moved to High Wycombe to work as an agent for a prospective parliamentary candidate for the General Election.

He also worked for the War Graves Commission.

Mr Parsons and his wife Elsie moved back to Eastbourne in 1951 where he worked at the Dental Estimates Board until the early 1970s when he was employed as a clerical officer at East Sussex County Council until he took redundancy due to ill health in 1983.

His family said he was always a “doer” and on his return to Eastbourne in the early 50s, he was instrumental in creating a village hall for what was then the new village of Langney. He also set up the Langney Association.

His daughter Beverley Hayter said, “On his retirement, he found he could not sit and do nothing. He set up an OAP luncheon club for lonely pensioners and created Care for the Carers in Eastbourne, using volunteers to sit with vulnerable people to give their carers a break.

“His greatest achievement was to become mayor of Eastbourne for two very busy years. Both he and our mother Elsie thoroughly enjoyed those years.

“He was always very willing to help anyone who needed his help.

“Ron was father to six children, grandfather to twelve and great grandfather to fourteen. He will be very sadly missed by many.”