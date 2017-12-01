Trekking in Cambodia

We are all here for a good time not a long time so I am all for people getting their kicks and thrills however they see fit. That said, apart from when it starts to interfere with or upsets others. Some thrill seekers have been causing problems for our friends at the lifeboat station and the equally super coastguards. Last month a group of base jumpers were throwing themselves around at the beauty spot and one found himself at the foot of cliffs at Beachy Head with no way to get back up and about to be cut off by the tide. Cue a phone call from his buddies to the lifeboat and our crews were despatched out to bring him back to safety – all because some numpty hadn’t checked the tide times. All the crew are volunteers so you can imagine how delighted they probably were to be called out not to mention the huge cost to the charity, which relies on public donations. Fast forward a week and another incident involving base jumpers sparked alarm and upset and yet another call to the coastguard and lifeboat. This time a family watched what they thought was a person falling to their death over the cliffs. They didn’t realise it was a thrill seeker and were terribly upset. It might be an idea to have temporary signs – similar to the ones the model gliders use – up at the cliff top warning people such activities are taking place. And leave the lifeboat crews and coastguards to get on with saving lives.

I have written so much on my trek to Cambodia for Chestnut Tree House so am going to leave the final word to my fellow trekker Laura Morrow who sums it up perfectly as to how we feel. She writes, “I still can’t believe we completed our five day trek in Cambodia. It has not only been challenging but the most indescribable experience of team work, friendship, emotions, determination, pain and pushing ourselves beyond our comfort zones. All 42 of us have been challenged in one way or another; whether it was physically, mentally or emotionally. We have all suffered. This trek has taken us through the jungle, up a mountain and wading through the floods. The sheer discomfort of trekking 85km in 40 degree heat, mosquito bites, blisters, being attacked by a monkey and so much more has brought 40 plus strangers to become amazing friends. The people in Cambodia are wonderful. They are so humble and proud of their country. They have very little yet want for very little. They are such fun loving people with a fantastic outlook on life. For this they are richer than a lot of us could ever be. They are so kind and respectful. We, as Westerners, could learn so much from them. I’ll never forget this trip and am honoured to be a part of it. As a team, we raised thousands for Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice which will help them continue the amazing work the team do.”

Finally this week, a belated Happy 21st to the lovely Emily Keats. Emily’s hero is Jack Sparrow impersonator Lee Pickering who went the extra mile to ensure her birthday celebrations were a dream come true. What a smashing chap.

