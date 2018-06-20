Trek across the South Downs and raise cash for Macmillan

A fundraising walk from Brighton to Eastbourne is set to raise cash for cancer patients in Sussex.

The 26-mile Mighty Hike South Coast starts in Brighton, goes along South Downs Way and finishes in Eastbourne, on Saturday, July 7.

The trek for Macmillan requires a minimum pledge of £250 and trekkers will receive a free Macmillan t-shirt, a buffet lunch and hot food at the finish, regular check points with free drinks and snacks and a finisher's medal and bubbly.

The funds will go towards Macmillan, which provides cancer support in Sussex hospitals such as Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals Trust, Eastbourne District General Hospital and Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

Macmillan professionals include clinical nurse specialists, dieticians, counsellors, radiotherapists and support workers.

It also runs the Macmillan Horizon Centre opposite the Royal Sussex County Hospital, which provides all-round holistic care and support for people with cancer.

The cafe provides information and support, counselling, a cafe and activities including yoga, health walks and Pilates. It also helps people with money worries, and body image advisers help people feel more like themselves.

The fundraising hike will start in waves of 200 trekkers, 20 minutes apart, between 7am and 9.20am.

Children aged between 14 and 17 can take part but must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

To find out more, visit: www.macmillan.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising-events/event-detail/1645/southcoast