Tree of Light event gives a much-needed cash boost to five Eastbourne charities
Five Eastbourne charities received a cash boost thanks to the Rotary Tree of Light event, now in its 20th year.
The Salvation Army’s Rebourne Corner Day Centre, The Matthew 25 Mission, Linking Lives, the Citizens Advice Bureau and East Sussex Cruse all benefitted from the £7,000 raised.
Rotary Tree of Light cheque presentation in Eastbourne.The Salvation Army's Rebourne Corner Day Centre representatives receive a cheque. SUS-190131-140634001
Rotary Tree of Light cheque presentation in Eastbourne. Representatives from The Matthew 25 Mission pick up their donation. SUS-190131-140537001
Rotary Tree of Light cheque presentation in Eastbourne. A boost for Linking Lives Eastbourne. SUS-190131-140548001
Rotary Tree of Light cheque presentation in Eastbourne. Donation to the Eastbourne Citizens Advice. SUS-190131-140600001
