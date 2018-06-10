Tree huggers start whinging about A27

Opinions are a little like tummy buttons. We all have one but we don’t always have to show them off to everyone. With that in mind, it is a tad disappointing the moaning Minnies have started off about the planned A27 between Polegate and Lewes. It didn’t take them long to start the bleating this week about the proposed “motorway” being a scar on the countryside and environmental damage, increased noise pollution and the impact on house prices. The tree huggers say the focus has been on “saving nine minutes of travel time for the drive between Polegate and Lewes” but conveniently forget that the more pressing issue is to try and reduce the number of unnecessary deaths and accidents on the dangerous stretch of road. They have also been banging on about more of us using public transport. Well, with the debacle that is Southern Rail and the trains, that ain’t going to happen either. The existing road is an absolute joke, an embarrassment, no longer fit for purpose. And if Eastbourne is to survive and the town’s economy to prosper, something needs to be done. For far too many years this issue has been put on the back burner and the road overlooked when it comes to vital funding. Now it is back on the political agenda and everybody should be doing all they can to make it happen. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see it finally built.

I have been at the View Hotel on Eastbourne seafront twice this week – once with a film crew for a short movie with a world premiere in July (although somehow I don’t think I will be winning any golden statues) and later in the week for the launch of the Eastbourne Business Awards 2018 which does what it says on the tin and celebrates the town’s finest. If you haven’t entered before please give it a go as it’s great fun, does wonders for your business and the most important thing is the integrity and impartiality of it – even sponsors can not even enter for an award let alone win one. Good luck!

Friends and family gathered to say a fond farewell to Jan Edwards on Monday. Jan was the bursar, receptionist and one half of the lovely double act with Pauline Taylor at St Thomas a Becket Junior School for more than 30 years. Born and bred in Eastbourne, she was a stalwart at the school before retiring and turning her attention to cruises and jigsaws. She passed away last month aged just 66 and once again St Wilfrid’s Hospice was there to make her final days as comfortable as possible. Another mum and grandmother taken too soon.

On a lighter note the birthday shout out this week includes my own Little Princess who turns 14 tomorrow, my favourite landladies Ann Magee and Natalie Lennol, who will be blowing out 40 birthday candles next week, Steve Knott, aka Knotty who reaches a half a century, Maddie Jackson who is still living the dream in Australia, Rachel Gales, Wendy Myall and last but not least wee Tommy Hendrie. Happy birthday.