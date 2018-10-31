Treats for first customers as Wilko gets ready to open in Eastbourne

Home and garden retailer Wilko opens in the Arndale Centre next month – and the first 100 customers are in for a treat.

The launch day when the store opens – on Wednesday November 14 – will see the first 100 customers receive a goody bag with a £5 gift card, a Christmas candle and Christmas decorations as well as an autumn/winter brochure.

Free cupcakes will also be given out in the store.

Tom Sowry, the new store manager, said, “The team is busy preparing the final touches to the store ahead of the official opening on November 14

“We are very excited to welcome customers to our new store at Eastbourne. We know shoppers will be impressed by the quality and value we have to offer this winter, and it is the perfect time to come and browse our collections.”

“We’ve got lots of exciting things planned for the launch day including goody bags for the first 100 customers through the door, so we hope everyone can come and join us to celebrate Wilko’s new home at Eastbourne Arndale Centre”.

Wilko was founded in 1930 as Wilkinson Stores by J K Wilkinson.

Key product ranges include homewares and furnishings, garden and outdoor lifestyle products, DIY and decorating and health and beauty.