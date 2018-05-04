Travellers at car park near the Sovereign Centre

Travellers are camping in a car park by the Sovereign Centre today (Friday, May 4).

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “Officers from Eastbourne Borough Council’s Neighbourhood First Team are on-site and working with Sussex Police and the East Sussex County Council Traveller Liaison Team.

“We will provide further updates as soon as possible.”

Last week (April 24), travellers were asked to move on from Princes Park after being allowed to stay for the weekend when the council was notified the group included a child with medical needs.