Delays have been reported on the A259 in Hooe due to an earlier accident.

Traffic reports say two cars and a van were involved in the accident, between the B2095 and B2182 Cooden Sea Road/Peartree Lane/Chestnut Walk (Wheatsheaf Inn).

Picture: Dan Jessup

Police reopened the road at 4.15pm near the Custom Cafe after being closed for an hour.

A contraflow that was in force has now been withdrawn and the road is fully open, reports say.

Delays have been reported in both directions, between Eastbourne and Bexhill.