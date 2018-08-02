Travel advice for those going from Eastbourne to Brighton Pride this weekend

Eastbourne revellers planning to travel to Brighton & Hove Pride this weekend are being warned to allow extra time to get there.

Southern says rail services are expected to be extremely busy during the festival and queuing systems may be in place at various railway stations.

In addition, Preston Park station will be closed all day on Saturday and Sunday (August 4 and 5) and London Road (Brighton) station will be closed from noon on Saturday and all day on Sunday.

A spokesperson said people should buy tickets in advance as there may be long queues to purchase tickets, particularly at Brighton.

“As always, we advise you to check before you travel in case there are any short notice alterations due to disruption,” said the spokesperson.

“Please check the time of your last trains by using the journey planner. Late trains from Brighton are expected to be very busy, so please allow plenty of time to catch your train. It is essential you also re-check your journey immediately before you travel for any on-the-day alterations.”

The last direct train time from Brighton to Eastbourne on Saturday August 4 is 11.41pm.