Trapped dog rescue after pet plunges through ice

A dog which was trapped in freezing waters after falling through ice has been rescued by firefighters.

Crews were called to a forested area in Arlington on Tuesday (February 27) to an emergency call saying a person had become trapped in the water.

On arrival they met with a mother who thought her son had fallen through ice in an attempt to retrieve his dog.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews used Google mapping and grid referencing in some very challenging, wooded terrain and quickly located the boys.

It was discovered the youngsters were safe and had not gone in, but their dog had fallen through ice and was stranded on a small island in the middle of the water.

Crews in dry suits waded across the icy pond to rescue the shivering and distressed dog and returned him to the owners safe and well.

Incident Commander, Scott Saunders, is warning the public to take care in the freezing temperatures after this rescue.

He said, “An incident of this nature, especially in freezing conditions requires rapid intervention and a number of specialist resources and teams to undertake it.

“Crews acted very swiftly and in a very difficult environment to locate and subsequently rescue the dog.

“Playing near water at this time of the year is dangerous and potentially fatal. Even if you have no intention of entering the water, your chances of slipping in are greatly increased with slippy banks and grass.

“Think ‘water safety’. If your dog or another animal falls through the ice never go into the water to rescue it.

“Most ice related drowning’s involve an attempted rescue of a dog. Never throw sticks or balls onto the ice for your dog.

“If you do see a person or animal in trouble in icy water, stay on the bank and phone 999. Being as accurate as possible with your location will help save precious minutes.”