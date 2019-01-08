Woman rescued after car crashes into café

A car has crashed into the front of Jempson’s Café in Bexhill.

According to Sussex Police, the car hit the shop front in Western Road at 3.20pm.

A picture shows a car which appears to have reversed into the building and smashed the front window.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was rescued following the collision but police said there are no reported injuries.

In a statement, a fire spokesman said: “At 3.24pm two appliances from Bexhill, Hastings, along with two Technical Rescue Units from Bexhill and Battle were mobilised to Jempson’s Cafe, in Western Road, Bexhill.

“Firefighters rescued one casualty, trapped inside the vehicle, who was left in the care of paramedics.

“Bexhill firefighters are still at the scene, assisting with the recovery of the vehicle and making the area safe.

“Both police and ambulance are in attendance, as well as a Building Inspector, who was requested to attend the scene.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were at the scene tending to one patient but had no further information.

Traffic reports say Western Road is partially blocked between Sackville Road and Devonshire Road.

A reporter on the scene said the road is closed but starting to reopen.

There is heavy traffic in the area.

Related stories:

Jempson’s Café in Bexhill to remain closed on Wednesday after ‘awful accident’