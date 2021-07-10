Woman, 77, airlifted to hospital after crash on A26

The silver Ford Fiesta Titanium was travelling northbound, just north of Boarshead, around 1.30pm on Wednesday (July 7) when it veered across the southbound carriageway and came to rest on its side on a bank, police said.

A 77-year-old woman from Southampton, who was driving the car, was seriously injured and was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London, where she remained in a stable condition on Friday afternoon (July 9).

An 80-year-old woman, also from Hampshire, who was a passenger, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Tunbridge Wells Hospital at Pembury for treatment, police added.

