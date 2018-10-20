Vehicle collision causes traffic on A259 in Pevensey

A vehicle collision has caused traffic on the A259 in Pevensey.

The emergency services were at the scene of the collision, which happened on the A259 Eastbourne Road in Pevensey Bay, Pevensey, at around 3.45pm this afternoon.

A vehicle collision caused traffic delays on the A259 Eastbourne Road in Pevensey Bay, Pevensey. Picture: Dan Jessup

The road was partially blocked, with police marshalling traffic and paramedics at the scene.

Read more:

Man found dead in Hastings town centre road

Eastbourne town centre street cordoned off for forensic investigation

Police helicopter and search teams look for missing Bognor man

A recovery vehicle came to the scene to retrieve a car involved in the collision.