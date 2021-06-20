TRAVEL: Road blocked by fallen tree

NewsTRAVEL: Road blocked by fallen treeMotorists are being warned to expect diversions and possible delays as a fallen tree has blocked a road in Jevington this morning (Sunday, June 20).By The NewsroomSunday, 20th June 2021, 9:29 am The tree is currently blocking Jevington Road in both directions between the A259 Friston Hill, near St Mary’s Church, and Jevington Village Hall. The incident, which was reported just before 8am, is affecting traffic between East Dean and Polegate.Traffic reportTravelMotorists