Lane closures on the A22 between Dittons Road and the Shinewater roundabout are causing tailbacks on the A27.

Traffic is building on the A27 as a result of highway maintenance on the A22, which is believed to be East Sussex County Council work to cut back grass and weeds.

Sussex Police officer PC Elliott said there were ‘long queues’ as a result of the works.

Drivers may wish to avoid the area.