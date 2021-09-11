Sussex travel: Your morning update for Saturday, September 11
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Saturday, September 11.
In Hastings and Eastbourne, due to a shortage of available drivers the following Stagecoach journeys have been cancelled:
99 – 10.23am Eastbourne to Silverhill
21 – 9.34am Hastings to Malvern Way
22 – 9.47am Ore Kings Head to Silverhill
21 – 9.53am Malvern Way to Hastings
21A – 10.19am Hastings to Malvern Way
21A – 10.43am Malvern Way to Hastings
21 – 11.04am Hastings to Malvern Way
21 – 11.23am Malvern Way to Hastings
Check ahead if you’re travelling by Stagecoach buses in Eastbourne and Hastings today.
Newhaven swing bridge is scheduled to open at 2.50pm this afternoon, delays likely on all approaches to the town.
In terms of train services, there is major disruption between Purley, Oxted and East Croyden which is expected to continue 1pm.