Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, January 3

Sussex traffic and travel

A272 between Cowfold and the Buckbarn crossroads remains closed both ways due to an incident overnight.

Due to a failure of the power supply earlier today at Brighton, some Southern trains running to and from this station may be cancelled or delayed up to 30 minutes.

The railway line in the Haywards Heath area is still blocked while our Southern Rail engineers complete their repairs to the track. Some early morning trains may be delayed or cancelled.