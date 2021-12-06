Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, December 6
Here’s you morning travel update for Sussex on Monday, December 6.
Southern Rail services heading to Littlehampton or Brighton from Portsmouth Harbour could see delays due to a previous issue with the signalling system. Check your journey.
In Hastings, the following Stagecoach bus services are cancelled due to staff shortage:
20: 6.49am Rail Stn - Hollington Tesco
22A: 7.18am Hollington Tesco - Hastings Academy
22: 8.25am Hastings Academy - Queens Rd
22A: 8.43am Queens Rd - Hollington Tesco
22A: 9.34am Hollington Tesco - Silverhill London Rd