Sussex travel: Your evening update on Tuesday, October 26

The A27 is slow both ways between Firle and Selmeston and at Wilmington due to 30mph speed limits through the roadworks.

Dyke Road Avenue is queuing northbound towards the A27. There is queuing traffic on the A27 westbound from the Dyke Road junction to the Hangleton link A293 due to the westbound exit slip road being closed until Friday (October 29) – diversion via the King George V1 Avenue and Hangleton Road.