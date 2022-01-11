Sussex travel: Your evening update on Tuesday, January 11
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, January 11.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:46 pm
Delays are expected in both directions on the Chichester Bypass.
Heavy traffic has also been seen on the A27 and A24 in both directions by Offington and Broadwater.
There is a build-up of traffic on the A23 southbound and on Bolney Road approaching Bolney due to a road traffic collision.
Motorists on the A264 in both directions and the B2195 northbound near Horsham are also expected to face traffic this evening.