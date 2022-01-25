Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday January 25

Sussex traffic and travel

A275 at South Chailey – roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.

A2100 at London Road in Battle – roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays both ways.

A21 Vinehall Street North of Hastings – roadworks with temporary lights continue.

A27 around Falmer there is queueing traffic both ways.

A259 at Littlehampton is closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Wednesday, January 26) between the Bodyshop roundabout and the New link Road.

A273 Clayton Hill Pyecombe closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 5.30am tomorrow (Wednesday, January 26).

A26 between the Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and Newhaven scheduled to close both ways tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Wednesday, January 26). Diversion via the A27, Falmer Road, Warren Road, Wilson Avenue and the A259 in both directions.