Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, December 14
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, December 14.
A259 at Lancing the roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays especially westbound.
A259 at Southwick junction with Kingston Lane, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.
In Coldwaltham the B2138 Tripp Hill is partly blocked due to an incident around Waltham Park Road.
There is queuing traffic on all approaches to the fire station roundabout in Battle.
If you’re travelling from Horsham towards London, there won’t be a direct train service.
A limited train shuttle service will be running between Horsham and Three Bridges, where you’ll need to change for an alternative service towards London.
Some Southern Rail services that usually run between Southampton/Portsmouth and London via Horsham, may be diverted via Hove. Specialist staff are on site working to investigate and fix the problem as soon as possible.