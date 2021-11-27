Sussex travel: your evening update for Saturday, November 27

Here is your evening travel update for Sussex on Saturday, November 27.

Heavy traffic has been seen on the A259 in both directions by Angmering Railway Station.

Delays could be seen in both directions on the A264 by Littlehaven near Horsham due to lane closures.

Traffic news

Brighton and Hove Albion are playing at the Amex Stadium at 5.30pm, so traffic is expected in and around Falmer ahead of kick-off and following the match.

There is a build-up of traffic westbound on the A259 by Brighton Pier.

There is heavy traffic on the A23 southbound approaching Pyecombe.