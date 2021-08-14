Sussex travel: Your evening update for Saturday, August 14

Sussex traffic and travel

An incident earlier on the A259 between Peacehaven and Newhaven has now been dealt with and traffic is running normally.

The A259 at Exceat Bridge near Seaford has queuing traffic.

Near Worthing, the A27 both ways between the junctions with the A24 South and the A24 North there are emergency roadworks until 5pm on August 16.

In Hastings, Stagecoach has confirmed the following bus journeys have been cancelled due to no available staff:

99 – 4.06pm Silverhill to Eastbourne

99– 5.55pm Eastbourne to Silverhill