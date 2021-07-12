Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, July 12

Traffic news

On the A27 at the Drusillas junction, the roadworks with three-way temporary lights are continuing to cause delays especially eastbound from Selmeston.

In Bevendean, Southall Avenue is partly blocked westbound due to an incident between Colbourne Avenue and Natal Road.

On the A27 westbound at the Fontwell east roundabout there is queuing traffic due to an incident.

The Met Office has issued a warning that there will continue to be ‘burst of heavy rain’ tonight so you should allow extra time for any journeys.

Southern Rail said lightning damage on the line between Hastings and Ashford International means trains may be cancelled or delayed.