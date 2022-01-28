Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday January 28

Sussex traffic and travel

There is queuing both ways on the A27 both ways at Falmer.

A273 Clayton Hill Pyecombe is closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 5.30am tomorrow (Saturday, January 29). There is a diversion in both directions via the A23, A2300 and A273.

A26 is closed both ways tonight between the Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and Newhaven from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Saturday, January 29). There is a diversion via the A27, Falmer Road, Warren Road, Wilson Avenue and A259 in both directions.