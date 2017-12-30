SUSSEX TRAVEL: Saturday, December 30

Going on a day trip today? No problem, here’s the travel news you need to know.

ROAD:

Junction improvements on the A259 in Bexhillcontinue between Sandhurst Lane and Broadoak Lane.

Narrow lanes remain in place for the duration of the works. Work is expected to be completed by February 2018.

RAIL:

Network Rail is carrying out engineering work between Purley and Gatwick Airport, closing some lines.

A half-hourly Gatwick Express service will operate as follows:

On the hour and 30 minutes past the hour from London Victoria to Brighton

18 and 48 minutes past the hour from Brighton to London Victoria

