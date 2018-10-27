Sussex travel round up: October 27

Going on a day trip today? No problem, here’s the travel news you need to know.

ROADS:

- Heavy traffic has been reported on the B2123 Falmer Road in Woodingdean this morning. Reports say it is easing.

- The A2025 Grinstead Lane in Lancing is said to be busy, but moving

- Lane 1 and 2 will be closed anticlockwise on the M25 from 10pm tonight, until 5am tomorrow, due to roadworks. There will be two of four lanes closed.

- Roadworks are planned on the M25 anticlockwise entry slip tonight, at junction J1A. All lanes will be closed, from 10am to 5am tomorrow.

RAILS:

- Engineering work is taking place between Barnham and Bognor Regis, closing all lines. Replacement buses will run between Barnham and Bognor Regis. Services between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis will instead run between Littlehampton and Chichester.

- Engineering work is taking place between Three Bridges and Brighton / Lewes closing the line. Gatwick Express trains will only run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport. These trains will not run between Gatwick Airport and Brighton. If you are travelling between London Victoria and Brighton please use Southern direct services which will be operating via an alternative route.

Customers are advised to check before they travel today using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.