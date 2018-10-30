Sussex travel bulletin: Tuesday, October 30

Congestion is affecting the following roads in Sussex this morning.

* Reports of traffic signal failure on Oving Road at Highfield Lane. The temporary traffic lights in place for roadworks are reportedly all stuck on red.

* Slow traffic on A21 London Road at A268 Hawkhurst Road. Traffic is slow moving through Flimwell.

* Very slow traffic on A24 Great Daux Roundabout Northbound from A281 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) to A264 (Great Daux Roundabout).

* Very slow traffic on A24 Warren Road Eastbound from A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) to A27 Grove Lodge Roundabout (Grove Lodge Roundabout). Traffic is very slow past Durrington Cemetery.

* Very slow traffic on A280 Long Furlong Eastbound at A24 Findon Bypass (Findon Roundabout).