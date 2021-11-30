Sussex traffic update: Tuesday, November 30
Here's the latest traffic and travel news from across Sussex this morning (Tuesday, November 30).
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:40 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:43 am
In Chichester there are heavy delays on the A27 from Fishbourne up to the Stockbridge Roundabout.
In Storrington there is queueing traffic on A283 Manleys Hill both ways before Meadowside and temporary traffics lights are in place.
A stalled vehicle on the A27 at Shoreham-by-Sea is causing queuing traffic and one land has been closed eastbound after A270 Upper Shoreham Road.
Motorists are facing delays at Stone Cross this morning.
Reports have come in of a collision between a lorry and a motorbike on the A22 both ways between A271 Lower Horsebridge, and Coldharbour Road. This is causing heavy delays.