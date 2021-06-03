Sussex traffic report: Delays on A27 due to vehicle with blown tyre
There have been delays on the A27 this morning, June 3, as a vehicle’s burst tyre resulted in the closure of one lane.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 8:25 am
The delays have been seen between Falmer and Hollingbury and according to an eye witness police were on the scene.
Slow traffic was also seen on the A26 Malling Down both ways at Earwig Corner due to ongoing roadworks and temporary traffic lights.
The roadworks are expected to end in October 2021.
There were also delays eastbound on the Chichester Bypass between the Whyke and Bognor Road roundabouts.
Queueing traffic was also seen on the A27 approaching Crossbush Roundabout.