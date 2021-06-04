Sussex evening travel bulletin for Friday, June 4

Traffic news

Animals in the road and a couple of accidents are causing delays this evening.

According to the AA, there are reports of sheep on the road on the A22 Hailsham Bypass at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout). Motorists should approach with care. There are reports of sheep near the roundabout.

The road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to an accident on A277 High Street both ways at Westgate Street in Lewes, as there are reports a car has gone into a wall.

There is also slow traffic on the A26 Malling Down both ways at B2192 (Earwig Corner) in the construction area, with temporary traffic lights in place.

There are reports of queueing traffic on the A27 The Causeway Eastbound before The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout) due to holiday traffic. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

Very slow traffic is being reported on the A259 Kings Road both ways before Little Preston Street.

The road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a stalled vehicle on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound from A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) to A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

There is also queueing traffic on A27 Chichester By-Pass both ways before A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).