'Strong winds' damage level crossing barrier at Pevensey Bay

Engineers are working to fix a level crossing barrier which is stuck down at Pevensey Bay this afternoon (February 8).

The incident is causing delays on the A259 Wallsend Road at Pevensey Bay.

The level crossing barrier at Pevensey Bay is stuck down (Photograph: Dan Jessup)

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The Wallsend Level Crossing in Pevensey Bay has been damaged due to strong winds, causing it to become to stuck in the down position.

"Engineers are working with the police to keep the level crossing safe and will open it as soon as possible. We thank people for their patience while we get the crossing back up and running.”