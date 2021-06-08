Stretch of Eastbourne road to close
Part of an Eastbourne road will be closed to traffic until the end of the week.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 4:34 pm
Arundel Road will be shut between its junction with St Annes Road and Carew Road until Friday, June 11, while SGN disconnect redundant gas supply.
A spokesperson from East Sussex County Council said, “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents and to properties maintained whenever possible with an alternative route for through traffic.”