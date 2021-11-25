Section of major Eastbourne road closed by emergency services

A section of a major road in Eastbourne has been closed by emergency services as a person received medical care on the street.

An eye-witness first saw emergency service vehicles in Seaside by Buskers Bar at around 3.15pm today (Thursday, November 25).

A section of Seaside, from the junction with Belmore Road to Buskers Bar, has been closed.

Police were seen redirecting traffic on Seaside, Eastbourne SUS-211125-170106001

Two police cars, an ambulance and a helicopter were on the scene.

An Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex spokesperson said its assistance was not required at the incident.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

An air ambulance landed in a park close to Seaside, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211125-155619001