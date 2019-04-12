Road reopens after Eastbourne seafront incident

Police attended an incident in Jevington Gardens near Eastbourne seafront earlier this afternoon, Sussex Police has confirmed.

The road was closed near the junction with Grand Parade.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called at 12.30pm to reports an elderly lady had fallen in the middle of the road.

The lady was complaining of head and neck pain and was still there at 1.30pm, awaiting assessment by paramedics, he added.

The incident was handed over to the ambulance service and the road has now reopened, police confirmed.