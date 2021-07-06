Road closures in the Eastbourne area this month

West End in Herstmonceux will be closed from July 12 to August 8 due to drainage repairs, resurfacing and recycling works.

The drainage work will take place at the junction with Chilsham Lane and will be closed from July 12 and 19.

Carriageway recycling and resurfacing will start on July 19 and continue for seven weeks.

Traffic and travel news

Due to the nature of the work West End will be closed from the A271 to Chilsham Lane.

Anyone needing vehicle access is asked to discuss this with the team on site. Traffic will be diverted via the A271 Hailsham Road, A271 Amberstone, Featherbed Lane, Stunts Green and vice versa.

Alexandra Road in Eastbourne will be closed on July 15 due to carriageway jointing work. It will be closed from 7am-7pm and parking will be restricted.

Kings Close in Eastbourne will be closed from 7am-7pm on July 16, 19 and 20 due to carriageway jointing work.

East Sussex Highways has advised drivers to park vehicles off road or in another location to avoid them being towed away.