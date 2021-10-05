Road closures in Eastbourne this week

Traffic and travel Eastbourne

Saxon Place will have carriageway surfacing work done all this week, expected to finish on Friday (October 8).

The road will be closed between 7am – 7pm each day. Access will be allowed for emergency vehicles and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Pevensey Bay Road will be having carriageway preservation works done from today (Tuesday, October 5) until Thursday (October 7).

Two sections of the road will be closed to through traffic between 8pm – 6am each night. The work is westbound only and the eastbound carriageway will remain open. There will be no vehicular access until the process is complete. A suitable diversion route will be signed on site.

Whitley Road, between Seaside and the fire station, will have carriageway preservation works done on Thursday (October 7) .

The road will be closed to through traffic for between 8pm – 6am from Seaside to St Phillips Avenue. Once the road surface is dry, the road will be re-opened and is safe to drive on immediately.

If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. A suitable diversion route will be signed on site.

Blackwater Road will have carriageway preservation work done on Friday (October 8).

The road will be closed to through traffic for between 7pm – 6am from Meads Road to Chiswick Place. Once the road surface is dry, the road will be re-opened and is safe to drive on immediately.