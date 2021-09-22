Road closures across Eastbourne for the next two weeks

Roads closed in Eastbourne

From now (September 22) until October 1 Lottbridge Drove will be resurfaced.

The northbound lanes will be closed to through traffic between 8pm – 6am each night from A259 Seaside to Cross Levels Way.

Traffic will be diverted via A259 Seaside, Whitley Road, Lewes Road, Kings Drive, Rodmill Roundabout and Cross Levels Way.

Priory Road will see carriageway preservation works this Friday (September 24). This date could change depending on the weather.

Priory Road will be closed to through traffic between 7pm – 6am from Hide Hollow to Etchingham Road.

If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site.

A suitable diversion route will be signed via Hide Hollow, Langney Rise, Priory Road and vice versa.

Hazelwood Avenue is having carriageway preservation works done on September 27. This date could change due to weather.

Hazelwood Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 7am – 7pm.

If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site and a suitable diversion route will be signed on site.

Saxon Place will be having carriageway surfacing work done from September 27 – October 1.

Saxon Place will be closed between 7am – 7pm each day and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Blackwater Road will see carriageway preservation works on September 28. This date could change due to weather.

Blackwater Road will be closed to through traffic between 7pm – 6am from Meads Road to Chiswick Place.

If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site and a suitable diversion route will be signed on site.